Barber Financial Group Inc. Has $25.79 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Barber Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 173,778 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises 3.1% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $25,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,438,000 after buying an additional 3,735,588 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,456,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,347,000 after purchasing an additional 106,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 41.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,591,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,953,000 after purchasing an additional 467,448 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 816,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,562,000 after purchasing an additional 51,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,918,000 after purchasing an additional 43,024 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYR traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,384,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,134,859. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $116.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.71 and a 200-day moving average of $107.64.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.