Barber Financial Group Inc. Has $437,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 55,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.55. 1,288,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,991. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.07 and a 200 day moving average of $76.59. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $69.41 and a 12 month high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

