Barber Financial Group Inc. Has $6.92 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,793 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,677,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,226,000 after buying an additional 1,931,688 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,358,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,858,000 after buying an additional 828,104 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 378.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,700,000 after buying an additional 2,523,532 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,084,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,184,000 after buying an additional 162,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,909,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,698,000 after buying an additional 318,444 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.44. 3,822,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,627,971. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.79 and its 200-day moving average is $41.03.

