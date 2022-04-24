Barber Financial Group Inc. Has $621,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Barber Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $45,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $66,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,738.1% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 54.2% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.13. 23,591,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,761,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.40 and its 200-day moving average is $72.03.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

