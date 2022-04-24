Barber Financial Group Inc. Purchases 23,599 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 489,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,599 shares during the period. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust makes up 1.0% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.46% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $8,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OUNZ. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $59,669,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $59,669,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 177,582 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 399.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 179,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 143,727 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,096,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,741,000 after purchasing an additional 95,808 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:OUNZ traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,542. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.00. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $20.11.

