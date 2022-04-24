Barber Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in AT&T by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in AT&T by 98.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $95,642,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AT&T by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,483,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,931,080. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.17. The company has a market capitalization of $139.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.93. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $25.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. AT&T’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.34.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

