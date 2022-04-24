Barber Financial Group Inc. Sells 650 Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Barber Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FUMB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 183,422 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 18,906 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 388,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 32,035 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 26,724 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUMB remained flat at $$19.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. 69,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,974. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.09. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $20.26.

