Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2022

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOYGet Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 58 ($0.75) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LLOY. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.68) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 62 ($0.81) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.82) target price on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 56.38 ($0.73).

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 46.11 ($0.60) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 47.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 48.68. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 38.10 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 56 ($0.73).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 1.33 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Charlie Nunn sold 404,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65), for a total transaction of £202,046 ($262,875.36). Also, insider Robin Budenberg bought 500,000 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £235,000 ($305,750.72).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

