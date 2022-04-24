Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

BHC stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,825,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,491. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average of $25.22.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 708.85%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $84,624.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $150,971.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,668 shares of company stock worth $378,570 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

