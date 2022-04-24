Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) to report $1.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.82 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond posted sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year sales of $7.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.80 billion to $7.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.95). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBBY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.46. 14,517,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,710,105. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $44.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

