BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered shares of BeiGene from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $309.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $163.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.76. BeiGene has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $426.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.45.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.79) by ($1.37). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 32.85% and a negative net margin of 120.15%. The company had revenue of $213.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -15.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,343,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,563,000 after acquiring an additional 19,980 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 23.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,060,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,886,000 after purchasing an additional 580,484 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 6.0% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,914,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,896,000 after purchasing an additional 166,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,524,000 after purchasing an additional 99,215 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

