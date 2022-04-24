Belt Finance Hits 24-Hour Volume of $152,546.00 (BELT)

Belt Finance (BELT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last week, Belt Finance has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Belt Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00003325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt Finance has a market cap of $12.60 million and approximately $152,546.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Belt Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00046588 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,938.30 or 0.07407299 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00043528 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,638.09 or 0.99925675 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.