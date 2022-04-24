Berenberg Bank Cuts Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Price Target to GBX 3,500

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZYGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,400 ($57.25) to GBX 3,500 ($45.54) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($64.53) to GBX 6,000 ($78.06) in a report on Friday, January 21st. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Wizz Air to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,900 ($63.75) to GBX 2,800 ($36.43) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC downgraded shares of Wizz Air from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Wizz Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4,476.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS WZZZY opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.69.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

