Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Centamin (LON:CEY)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 114 ($1.48) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.30) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 108 ($1.41) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 97 ($1.26) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.69) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centamin currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 116.50 ($1.52).

Get Centamin alerts:

Shares of CEY stock opened at GBX 90.60 ($1.18) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 95.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 93.65. Centamin has a 12 month low of GBX 80.42 ($1.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 123.65 ($1.61). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. Centamin’s payout ratio is currently 1.04%.

About Centamin (Get Rating)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.