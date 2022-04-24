BHK Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.6% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of JPM stock traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.81. The company had a trading volume of 14,318,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,326,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $125.02 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $372.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.85.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.72.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
