BHK Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 59 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $4.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.35. The stock had a trading volume of 906,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,600. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.40 and its 200-day moving average is $226.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.25 and a 1-year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.50.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

