BHK Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Sysco by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $186,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 236,400 shares of company stock worth $20,465,169 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.80. 2,367,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,799. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The stock has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.33 and its 200-day moving average is $79.58. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

About Sysco (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.