Binemon (BIN) Trading 30.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Binemon (BIN) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last week, Binemon has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar. One Binemon coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Binemon has a market cap of $3.01 million and $2.10 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00046135 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,915.53 or 0.07415377 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00043071 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,318.64 or 1.00003133 BTC.

Binemon Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binemon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

