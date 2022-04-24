Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Receives $537.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $537.40.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH traded down $9.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $402.99. 200,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,872. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.60. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $347.88 and a 1-year high of $543.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 869.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,835,000 after purchasing an additional 42,097 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

