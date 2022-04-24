Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Reaches $33.64

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $589.18 million and $12.07 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $33.64 or 0.00084889 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.92 or 0.00388401 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00091666 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007320 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000329 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

