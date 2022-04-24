BitcoinPoS (BPS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $117.00

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. In the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded up 12% against the dollar. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $754,587.10 and $117.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,600,156 coins and its circulating supply is 5,388,702 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

