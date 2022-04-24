Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.67. Blackbaud posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.84 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLKB. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 4,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $275,990.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,654.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $189,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,239 shares of company stock worth $999,518 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,174,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after acquiring an additional 374,999 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,530,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,995,000 after acquiring an additional 293,329 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,427,000 after acquiring an additional 284,769 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,244,000 after acquiring an additional 179,513 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLKB traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.45. 198,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,967. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 453.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, KÂ-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

