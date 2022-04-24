Blockmason Credit Protocol Price Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market capitalization of $294,856.03 and approximately $27.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00033903 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00103166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

