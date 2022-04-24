Bob’s Repair Trading Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (BOB) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 24th. During the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Bob’s Repair has a market cap of $809,918.68 and $110.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bob’s Repair Profile

BOB is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

