Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Receives $800.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $800.00.

BYPLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 725 ($9.43) to GBX 800 ($10.41) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.86) to GBX 800 ($10.41) in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Bodycote alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BYPLF remained flat at $$8.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average is $12.32. Bodycote has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $8.95.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.