BOMB (BOMB) Price Tops $0.59 on Major Exchanges

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 24th. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001513 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BOMB has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $531,502.97 and $234,727.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,339.15 or 1.00055283 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00057044 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00026514 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001829 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 894,211 coins and its circulating supply is 893,423 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars.

