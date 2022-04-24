Bonk (BONK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million

Bonk (BONK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Bonk coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bonk has traded flat against the US dollar. Bonk has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bonk

BONK is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . Bonk’s official website is bonktoken.com . Bonk’s official message board is medium.com/@bonktoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Bonk Coin Trading

