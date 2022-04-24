BonusCloud (BXC) Trading Down 14.5% Over Last Week

BonusCloud (BXC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 24th. In the last week, BonusCloud has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BonusCloud has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $20,730.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonusCloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00033905 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00103562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

BonusCloud Coin Profile

BonusCloud (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,207,137,888 coins. BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

