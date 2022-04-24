Boson Protocol (BOSON) Price Down 2.2% This Week

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $65.20 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.85 or 0.00002159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.23 or 0.00258817 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00011780 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004597 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000890 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00021230 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.79 or 0.00652673 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,444,992 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

