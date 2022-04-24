Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.000-$16.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Boston Beer also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.00-16.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Beer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $606.75.

SAM stock opened at $350.70 on Friday. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $325.53 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.79.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($2.29). Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $430.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,359,000 after purchasing an additional 46,921 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 218,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,396,000 after purchasing an additional 32,131 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 394.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth $2,564,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

