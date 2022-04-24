Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Given New €47.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €48.00 ($51.61) to €47.00 ($50.54) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BOUYF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bouygues from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bouygues from €36.00 ($38.71) to €35.00 ($37.63) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Bouygues from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bouygues currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.04.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOUYF opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bouygues has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $43.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.07 and a 200-day moving average of $36.05. The company has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Bouygues ( OTCMKTS:BOUYF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. Bouygues had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 2.98%. Analysts predict that Bouygues will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

