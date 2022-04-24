Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,319 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,030.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 82,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,473,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

NYSE PG traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.25. 9,334,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,204,801. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $130.29 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.56.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $4,000,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 493,622 shares of company stock valued at $79,418,240 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

