Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after acquiring an additional 201,647 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,484 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 264.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LOW shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.76.

Shares of LOW opened at $197.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.08 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $130.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

