Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,379,000 after buying an additional 1,061,831 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $406,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 19.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP traded down $1.87 on Friday, reaching $100.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,426,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $104.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.79. The stock has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.31.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $607,729.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $188,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,061 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

