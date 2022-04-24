Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,287 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 207.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in Walt Disney by 93.5% in the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 10,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,969 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 487,316 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $82,439,000 after acquiring an additional 15,455 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.04.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $118.27 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $118.15 and a 12-month high of $189.22. The company has a market capitalization of $215.33 billion, a PE ratio of 70.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

