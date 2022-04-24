Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $351.18 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $305.61 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $352.31 and its 200-day moving average is $353.38. The company has a market capitalization of $343.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MA. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.44.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

