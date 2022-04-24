Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $18.49 Million Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $18,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOX. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOX traded down $2.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.80. 1,988,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,432. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.95. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.57 and a fifty-two week high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

