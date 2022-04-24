Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $3.59 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $2,701,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 47.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.22.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.95. 15,284,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,365,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.92%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

