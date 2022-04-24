Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $871,000 Stock Position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 6,084.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 56,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DVYE opened at $31.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day moving average is $36.96. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $41.63.

