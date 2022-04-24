Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $248.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.11. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $236.09 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.22.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

