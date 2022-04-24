Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 14,026.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,208 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 1.1% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $10,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 28,944 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 97.8% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 38,329 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 143,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the period.

JEPI stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.22. 3,103,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,104. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.12. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $57.08 and a 52-week high of $63.67.

