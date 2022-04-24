Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 13,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,456,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,201,000 after acquiring an additional 580,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $132.85 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.32 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.97. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.44.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

