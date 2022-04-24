Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 72,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 60,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.89. 12,438,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,817,002. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.61. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.