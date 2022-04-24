Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 897 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTVA. Vertical Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Redburn Partners upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.86.

CTVA stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.68. 4,987,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,702,863. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.77. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

