Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 201.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $561.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $565.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $598.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $219.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.72 and a 52-week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $652.33.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

