Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,301 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.06. 7,740,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,379,483. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.60. The stock has a market cap of $90.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

