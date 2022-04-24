Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,867 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 541,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,024,000 after purchasing an additional 42,930 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 386,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 35,388 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,436,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,587,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,656,000 after purchasing an additional 117,401 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $26.25. 5,103,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,792,584. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.41. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

