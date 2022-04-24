Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 499 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 80,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 40,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DUK. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $114.28 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

