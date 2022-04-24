Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 6,290 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,290 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $7,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in REET. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 298,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.15. The stock had a trading volume of 370,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,227. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $30.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day moving average of $28.99.

