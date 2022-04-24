Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 740 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 34,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 65.4% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYG opened at $43.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day moving average is $44.63. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.95 and a 52 week high of $46.12.

